The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this season.

When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Phoenix (24-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.5%) than Denver (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the league offensively and eighth defensively.

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

