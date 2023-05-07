Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 features the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Maple Leafs have -135 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings +120 -140 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM +115 -135 6.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet +120 -141 6.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has played 54 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
  • The Maple Leafs have won 52.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-12).
  • The Panthers have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.
  • Toronto is 10-10 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
  • Florida is 7-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Maple Leafs Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Mitchell Marner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (-139)
Auston Matthews 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+120) 4.5 (-133)
Michael Bunting 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-161)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 3.5 (-120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-149)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-182)

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 3.2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 6.3 3.7 3.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.