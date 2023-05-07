The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 2-0 in the series. The Maple Leafs are the favorite, with -140 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +120 moneyline odds.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+120)

Panthers (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.7)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs have finished 11-11-22 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 50-21-11.

Toronto is 23-5-9 (55 points) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored a pair of goals in 23 games this season (7-12-4 record, 18 points).

The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 99 points).

In the 41 games when Toronto has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 22-13-6.

In the 52 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 37 times, and went 21-10-6 (48 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 8-8-16 in overtime contests.

Florida has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 96 points in their 64 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 36 games has a record of 21-11-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 19-11-3 to record 41 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

