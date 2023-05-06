Tylor Megill will take the hill for the New York Mets (17-16) on Saturday, May 6 against the Colorado Rockies (12-21), who will counter with Austin Gomber. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-225). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (3-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (2-4, 7.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kris Bryant hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 13 out of the 23 games, or 56.5%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +180 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.