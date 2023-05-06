Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of its 33 opportunities.

In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 5-12 5-7 7-14 7-15 5-6

