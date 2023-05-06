Saturday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (17-16) taking on the Colorado Rockies (12-21) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-2 win for the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (2-4).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rockies have been victorious in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (134 total, 4.1 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule