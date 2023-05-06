The Boston Red Sox (20-14) will look to keep a seven-game winning streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Bailey Falter (0-5) versus the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (1-4).

Phillies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Falter - PHI (0-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.44 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

The Phillies' Falter (0-5) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.01 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .281 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Falter has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corey Kluber

The Red Sox are sending Kluber (1-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.44 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 37-year-old has a 6.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.

Kluber enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Kluber will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

