The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)

Warriors (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (13-10-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.2%) than Golden State (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents do it more often (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better mark than the Warriors have posted (7-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.

So far this season, the Lakers are making 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles is attempting 57.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 threes per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the NBA offensively (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st on defense (117.1 points conceded).

This season the Warriors are best in the league in assists at 29.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Warriors are best in the league in 3-point makes (16.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

In 2022-23, Golden State has attempted 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.5% of Golden State's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 61.5% have been 2-pointers.

