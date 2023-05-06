The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .216.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
