The Minnesota Twins (18-14) and Cleveland Guardians (14-17) clash in AL Central play, on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-2, 4.67 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-2, 4.67 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober will get the start for the Twins, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 1.59, a batting average against of .179 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

The Guardians will send Battenfield (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.

Battenfield has one quality start under his belt this year.

Battenfield will try to record his second outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

