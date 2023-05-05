You can find player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others on the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Footprint Center.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-133) 7.5 (-118) 1.5 (+115)

The 26.5-point over/under for Jokic on Friday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average.

Jokic's rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 2.3 more than Friday's over/under.

Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-143) 2.5 (-154)

The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (22.5).

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-128) 5.5 (-161) 1.5 (-167) 0.5 (-161)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Friday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average (16.3).

He has collected 6.6 rebounds per game, 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Gordon has averaged three assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Friday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-118) 9.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140)

Ayton has averaged 18 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-143) 2.5 (-154)

Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Friday's prop total.

He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

