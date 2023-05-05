How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet in the second round, with Game 3 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.
- The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- In 2022-23 Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
- This season the Nuggets are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
