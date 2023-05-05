Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.3, 3.8 more points than this game's total.
- Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nuggets have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Denver has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|45
|54.9%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|52
|63.4%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
- Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|18-15
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|7-3
|38-44
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
