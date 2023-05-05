Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark from the Suns.
- Phoenix (19-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.9%) than Denver (7-3) does as a 4+-point underdog (70%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (48.8%).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, better than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5).
- This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.
- Denver takes 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.
