Jamal Murray will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Friday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 1, Murray produced 10 points and eight assists in a 97-87 win versus the Suns.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.0 22.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.6 PRA 34.5 30.1 33.8 PR 27.5 23.9 27.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's attempted 6.6 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 39 10 4 8 0 0 0 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

