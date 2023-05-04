Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) will square off with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (11-20) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-145). The total for the contest has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 6-13 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+105) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

