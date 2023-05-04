Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Grichuk reached base via a hit in 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%), including multiple hits in 27.7% of those games (39 of them).
- He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.8% of his 141 games a year ago, Grichuk picked up an RBI (42 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (13.5%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Miley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
