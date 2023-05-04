The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grichuk reached base via a hit in 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%), including multiple hits in 27.7% of those games (39 of them).
  • He homered in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.8% of his 141 games a year ago, Grichuk picked up an RBI (42 times). He also had 19 games with multiple RBIs (13.5%), and three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • Miley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
