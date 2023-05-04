Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (hitting .304 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .222.
- In eight of 19 games this season, Moustakas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miley (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
