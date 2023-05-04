After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .219 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
  • Profar has had a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits four times (14.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Miley (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
