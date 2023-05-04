Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has six doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .219.
  • Tovar is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Tovar has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (39.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miley (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
