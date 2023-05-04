After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .275.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has an RBI in six of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 12 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings