Brian Serven returns to action for the Colorado Rockies versus Wade Miley and the Milwaukee BrewersMay 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 4 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brian Serven At The Plate

  • Serven is batting .143 with a double.
  • In three of nine games this year, Serven got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Serven has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
