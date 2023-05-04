The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .233 with four doubles and two walks.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 23 games so far this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Brewers will send Miley (3-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
