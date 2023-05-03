The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .223 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 29 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.8% of them.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings