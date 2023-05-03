Kyle Freeland will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+100). A 12-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 12 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-15 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 30 opportunities.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-9 5-11 4-7 6-13 7-14 3-6

