Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games last season, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (12.8%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers gave up 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
