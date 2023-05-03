The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

1.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

McDavid has been a top contributor on Edmonton this season, with 153 points in 82 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 1 1 6

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has picked up 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 1 2 3 3

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 104 points this season have come via 37 goals and 67 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Apr. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 1 1 3 at Kings Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 0 0 5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oilers vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.