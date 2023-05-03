Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .276 with 13 walks and 13 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this year (17 of 27), with at least two hits nine times (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in five games this year (18.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, April 25, the left-hander threw three innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
