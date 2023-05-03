Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
- In nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), Trejo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.