Jordan Poole is a player to watch when the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) face off at Chase Center on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors were victorious in their previous game against the Kings, 120-100, on Sunday. Curry was their top scorer with 50 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 50 8 6 1 0 7 Andrew Wiggins 17 7 2 1 0 1 Klay Thompson 16 5 1 0 0 2

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their previous game against the Grizzlies, 125-85, on Friday. D'Angelo Russell was their leading scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 31 2 4 1 1 5 LeBron James 22 5 6 1 0 2 Anthony Davis 16 14 1 0 5 0

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry is putting up 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Poole leads his team in both points (20.4) and assists (4.5) per game, and also posts 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson puts up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green leads the Warriors at 6.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 8.5 points.

Kevon Looney is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (9.3), and also puts up 7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up a team-best 12.5 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James is putting up a team-high 28.9 points per game. And he is contributing 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Russell leads the Lakers in assists (6.2 per game), and posts 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Lakers get 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 32.1 5.1 5.3 0.9 0.4 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 19.3 14.1 2.8 1.4 3.7 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.2 14.1 4.3 0.7 0.5 0 LeBron James LAL 25.5 9.2 5.6 0.9 1.1 2.6 Draymond Green GS 8.7 5.4 6.2 1.7 1.1 0.5 Austin Reaves LAL 18.1 4.3 4.9 0.5 0.3 2.2

