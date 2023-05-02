Rowdy Tellez will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) on Tuesday, May 2, when they square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (9-20) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 11 (64.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Rockies have come away with seven wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

