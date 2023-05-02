Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 22 home runs.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 115 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Rockies rank 18th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.480 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Feltner (2-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Feltner has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Noah Davis Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi

