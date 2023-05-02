The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Charlie Blackmon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds. The total is 11 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 11 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in seven, or 31.8%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 5-12 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 29 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-9 5-11 4-7 5-13 6-14 3-6

