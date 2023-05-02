Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and Colorado Rockies (9-20) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on May 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Rockies have come away with seven wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging four runs per game (115 total), Colorado is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule