Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk drove in a run in 29.8% of his games last year (42 of 141), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He scored in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
