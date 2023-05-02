On Tuesday, Kris Bryant (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

In 76.9% of his games this year (20 of 26), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (30.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings