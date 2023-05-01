Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Suns' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Kevin Durant had 29 for the Suns.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Bruce Brown 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 13.1 5.5 1.1 0.7 0.4 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.8 5.4 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.8

