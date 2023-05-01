Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Report Today - May 1
The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from Ball Arena.
Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!
The Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107 on Saturday when they last met. Jamal Murray led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Kevin Durant put up 29 points in the loss for the Suns.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Questionable
|Wrist
|24.5
|11.8
|9.8
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
- The Nuggets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 113.7 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this year.
- Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.
- The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-4
|229
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.