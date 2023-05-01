Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 7-7-1 against the spread compared to the 27-21-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.