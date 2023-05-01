Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-107 win over the Suns (his most recent game) Caldwell-Pope put up 10 points and two steals.

In this article we will break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 16 13.7 PR 11.5 13.6 12.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

