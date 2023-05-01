The Boston Celtics are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 213.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 15.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 213.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.

Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 12.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.

The 76ers have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Philadelphia has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Celtics have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are seven more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than away (23-18-0) this year.

The 76ers score just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 76ers 48-34 1-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.