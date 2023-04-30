Ryan McMahon and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .242 with eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), with more than one hit four times (14.8%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings