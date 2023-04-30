Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-20) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on April 30.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (1-1) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (1-4).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (28.6%) in those games.

Colorado has a mark of 6-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (103 total runs).

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.38) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule