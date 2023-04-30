The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -1.5 228.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 58 times.
  • The average point total in Sacramento's matchups this year is 238.8, 10.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Kings have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Sacramento has been favored 51 times and won 35, or 68.6%, of those games.
  • Sacramento has a record of 31-14, a 68.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 55.6% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a point total above 228.5 points.
  • The average total for Golden State's games this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State has a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Golden State has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 58 70.7% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236
Warriors 59 72% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.
  • Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-23-0) than it does on the road (27-14-0).
  • The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • Sacramento has a 34-15 record against the spread and a 40-9 record overall when putting up more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Five of the Warriors' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0).
  • The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.
  • Golden State has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 34-12 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42
Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
34-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-17
40-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-12
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-13

