After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings