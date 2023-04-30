Elias Diaz -- .242 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 25 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
  • In 72.0% of his games this year (18 of 25), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
