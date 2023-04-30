Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- .242 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 25 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which rank first among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 72.0% of his games this year (18 of 25), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has an RBI in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.