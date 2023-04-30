C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is batting .223 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Cron has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (25.0%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
