Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30 features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Avalanche are favored (-210) in this decisive game against the Kraken (+180).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-210)
|Kraken (+180)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 63.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (42-24).
- Colorado has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 67.7%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the best units in league play, giving up 223 goals to rank ninth.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
