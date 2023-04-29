Ryan McMahon -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .231.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games so far this season.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings