Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has six doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .231.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), with more than one hit on three occasions (11.5%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- McMahon has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games so far this season.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
