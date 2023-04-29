Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on April 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Kris Bryant and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bryant Stats
- Bryant has 30 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.
- He's slashed .309/.374/.443 on the season.
- Bryant will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a walk and two RBI.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI.
- He has a .275/.389/.407 slash line on the season.
- Blackmon brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .323/.388/.570 slash line on the season.
- Carroll will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .419 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has put up 25 hits with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks. He has driven in eight runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .258/.298/.464 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
