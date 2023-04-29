Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Kris Bryant and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Saturday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has 30 hits with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBI.

He's slashed .309/.374/.443 on the season.

Bryant will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 25 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI.

He has a .275/.389/.407 slash line on the season.

Blackmon brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry heads to the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 24 4.1 4 3 3 1 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .323/.388/.570 slash line on the season.

Carroll will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .419 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 25 hits with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks. He has driven in eight runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .258/.298/.464 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

